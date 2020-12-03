PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

