Raymond James Boosts Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to $90.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

