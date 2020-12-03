Raymond James Boosts Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$55.00

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.17.

NTR stock opened at C$63.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 379.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$34.80 and a 1 year high of C$64.84.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.09 per share, with a total value of C$29,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$528,993.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

