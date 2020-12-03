RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Shares of RP stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.74 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,402,650.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $62,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,632 shares of company stock worth $15,706,768 in the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in RealPage by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

