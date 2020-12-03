Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey Sells 4,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,231.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $251,450.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $645,937.60.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Redfin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

