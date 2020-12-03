Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Christian John Taubman Sells 5,321 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RDFN opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

