Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

