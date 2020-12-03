Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.57. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 3,155 shares traded.

RGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,448.34% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

