Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Babcock International Group PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Babcock International Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Babcock International Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS BCKIY opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.34. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

