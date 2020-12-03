Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nutrien Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NTR opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 287.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $50.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

