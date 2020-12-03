Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $8.30 on Monday. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals in the United States. It offers a telemedicine platform; teleNeurology services; telePsychiatry solutions; and teleICU, a remote monitoring solution. SOC Telemed, Inc was formerly known as Specialists On Call Inc and changed its name to SOC Telemed, Inc in March 2018.

