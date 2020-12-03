Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIS. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.63.

NYSE:FIS opened at $148.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,115,000 after acquiring an additional 159,199 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

