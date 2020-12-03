Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61,271 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

