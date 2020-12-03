Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.25. Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 48,650 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) Company Profile (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

