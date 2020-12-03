Royal Bank of Canada Boosts First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$23.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.00.

TSE FM opened at C$19.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.29. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$19.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

