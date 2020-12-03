Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.10.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock opened at C$8.73 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.30.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

