Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $160.00

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $146.79 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,359. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit