Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ ZS opened at $146.79 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,359. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.