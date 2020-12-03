Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.