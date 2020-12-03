Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issues Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

