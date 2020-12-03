Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Shares of OKTA opened at $230.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,479 shares of company stock worth $79,180,467 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

