Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

VOW3 stock opened at €146.78 ($172.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is €141.17 and its 200 day moving average is €138.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($220.87).

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit