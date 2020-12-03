Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €146.78 ($172.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is €141.17 and its 200 day moving average is €138.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.