Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Down 62.2% in November

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of SRRK opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.68.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRRK. ValuEngine lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.
