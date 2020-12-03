Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Down 62.2% in November

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SRRK opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRRK. ValuEngine lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

