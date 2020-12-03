Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.41

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.41 and last traded at $88.39, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

