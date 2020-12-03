Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,976,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,449,000 after purchasing an additional 494,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $88.81 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.