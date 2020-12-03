Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $70.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

