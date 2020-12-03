Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of SMTC opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

