Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of SMTC opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Earnings History for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit