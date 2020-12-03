Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

STVG opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.13. STV Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The stock has a market cap of $120.23 million and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. STV Group plc (STVG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

