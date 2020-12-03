Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Decreases By 67.0%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the October 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,465,000 after purchasing an additional 332,736 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 815.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60.

