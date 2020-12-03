Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Increases By 331.3%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 331.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SigmaTron International stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.33% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

