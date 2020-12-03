Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Rises By 377.3%

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 377.3% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SPVNF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit