Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €85.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

WAF opened at €124.10 ($146.00) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.24. Siltronic AG has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

