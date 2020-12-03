Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €85.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

WAF opened at €124.10 ($146.00) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.24. Siltronic AG has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit