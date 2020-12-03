Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Simon Property Group worth $146,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after buying an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,441,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $87.25 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.39.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.