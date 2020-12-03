Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the October 31st total of 304,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SINT stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.89% and a negative net margin of 633.61%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

