SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Raised to $56.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $44.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

