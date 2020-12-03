Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $292.69 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.29.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

