Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $292.69 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.29.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit