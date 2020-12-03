Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.30.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $292.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.29.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit