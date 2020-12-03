Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.30.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $292.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.29.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

