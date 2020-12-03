Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.30.

Shares of SNOW opened at $292.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.29. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $342.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

