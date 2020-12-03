Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNOW opened at $292.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.29. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $342.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.30.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

