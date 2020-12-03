Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $3,452,123.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,842,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,348 shares of company stock worth $16,146,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Summit Insights cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

