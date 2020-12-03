Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.49.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.72.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $506,268.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

