Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $215.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.72.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.49. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 582 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,348 shares of company stock worth $16,146,206 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.