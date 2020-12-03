SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $45,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

