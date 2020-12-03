STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director David B. Lewis Sells 1,560 Shares of Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE STE opened at $192.80 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $196.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

