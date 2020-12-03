STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director David B. Lewis Sells 1,560 Shares of Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE STE opened at $192.80 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $196.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
