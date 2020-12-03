Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Down to $1.86

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.71. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 4,354 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNSS. ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

