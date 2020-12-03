SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Gap Down to $1.21

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.09. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 33,863 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

