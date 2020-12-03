SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Gap Down to $1.21

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.09. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 33,863 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

