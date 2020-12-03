Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Synaptics from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

SYNA stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,394,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 24.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,662,000 after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 34.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 155,107 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Synaptics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

