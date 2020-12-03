SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $160.31

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.31, but opened at $83.55. SYNNEX shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 1,616 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,450.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $163,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,836 shares of company stock worth $6,349,776 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% in the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after buying an additional 568,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,344,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $126,413,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 695,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,355,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.