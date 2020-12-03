SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $160.31

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.31, but opened at $83.55. SYNNEX shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 1,616 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.
In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,450.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $163,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,836 shares of company stock worth $6,349,776 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% in the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after buying an additional 568,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,344,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $126,413,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 695,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,355,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.
SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
