Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNPS stock opened at $224.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.12.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

