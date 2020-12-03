Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $224.72 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average of $204.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.21.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

