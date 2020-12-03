Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $224.72 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

